Steven W. Weidner
Born: May 29, 1966; in Mendota, IL
Died: November 15, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Steven W. Weidner, 54, of Earlville, IL passed away Sunday, morning, November 15, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles, IL. He was born May 29, 1966 in Mendota, IL the son of John and Nancy (Davis) Weidner. Steven graduated from Earlville High School in the class of 1984. He attended IVCC for two years and received his Associate Degree in Agriculture Mechanics. Steven was employed at the Earlville Community School. Steven was stricken with an illness, which took his life down a different path. He was a very kind person and will be missed.
He is survived by his parents, John and Nancy Weidner of Earlville, IL; two brothers, David Weidner of Earlville, IL and Rodney (Kaly) Weidner of Belvidere, IL.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Alta Weidner and Delos and Helen Davis.
For the concern of COVID there will be no visitation and a Family Graveside Service will be held at Precinct Cemetery rural Earlville, IL with Pastor Denise Rode officiating. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville, IL or to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Arrangements were entrusted to Hanley-Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Earlville. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.eighnerfuneralhomes.com
