Susan Cutler
Susan Cutler, 66, formerly of Ottawa, passed away at Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will beat a later date. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Susan Cutler, 66, formerly of Ottawa, passed away at Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.
Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will beat a later date. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 23, 2020.