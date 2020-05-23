Susan Cutler
Susan Cutler

Susan Cutler, 66, formerly of Ottawa, passed away at Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Morris Hospital.

Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will beat a later date. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.


Published in My Web Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
