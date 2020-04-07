|
|
Susan Jane Sampson
Born: February 12, 1944
Died: April 2, 2020
Susan Jane Sampson, 76 years of age, passed on Thursday April 2, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
Susan was born February 12, 1944 in Ottawa, Illinois to the late Walter and Catherine Farley. Susan graduated from Ottawa High School in 1962.
Susan worked in Paris, France at the House of Givenchy and then for Koret of California as a designers model. Susan married the late Gary Sampson on November 20th, 1966. Gary and Susan lived in many different places during their long and loving life together. They developed many wonderful friendships along the way. Susan had a lifelong relationship with Christ and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Walter (Michele) Farley of Sandwich, IL; a son Steven (Julie) Sampson of Madisonville, KY; a daughter Dawn (Chip) Thornbury of Richmond, KY and five grandchildren Emma Thornbury, Kate Sampson, Jack Thornbury, Will Sampson and Anna Sampson; a nephew Dean (Angela) Farley of Sandwich, Illinois, a niece Kris (Craig) Mitchell Sandwich, Illinois and their families.
Susan chose to be cremated and will be interred in Ottawa, Illinois, with her husband Gary, at a later date when conditions permit.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a local food bank of your choice during this difficult time.