Susan M. Christensen
Born: October 2, 1954; in Streator, IL
Died: April 18, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Susan M. Christensen, 65 of Streator passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Private family services will be held and burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Susan was born on October 2, 1954 in Streator to Ivan and Evelyn (Petersen) Moor. She married Ronald L. Christensen on October 20, 1972. He survives.
Also surviving are sons; Aaron Christensen Sr. of Streator and Chad (Tara) Christensen of Streator. Grandchildren; Aaron Jr., Brenden, Zackary, and Logan Christensen, and Rileigh Zavada. Great-grandchildren; Brayzen, Quinton, Thomas and Ella Christensen, and Ryker Murphy. Sisters; Nancy (John) Tobin of Clearwater, FL and Connie Hatzer of Peru, IL.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law John Hatzer.
She attended Streator Grade schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1971 and had attended IVCC. Susan was a member of the former St. Stephen?s Church and currently a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Parish Church. She was a volunteer at St. Columba School of Ottawa in the library and as a teachers aid. Susan enjoyed: reading, long walks, exercising, and spending time with family.
Memorials may be made to a .
