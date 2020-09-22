Susie Sampson
Born: June 2, 1941; in Ottawa, IL
Died: September 16, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Susie Sampson, 79, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Services were private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.
Susie was born on June 2, 1941, in Ottawa, to Rex and Iva (Perkins) Olson. She married Norman E. Sampson of Sellersburg, IN who preceded her in death in 2003.
Susie is survived by her sons, Roger and David (Shannon Miles) Sampson; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; one brother, Rex "Sonny" Olson Jr.; and three grandchildren, Anna Rose Sampson, Spirit Sampson, and one in infancy.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com