1/1
Susie Sampson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Sampson

Born: June 2, 1941; in Ottawa, IL

Died: September 16, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Susie Sampson, 79, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Services were private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Susie was born on June 2, 1941, in Ottawa, to Rex and Iva (Perkins) Olson. She married Norman E. Sampson of Sellersburg, IN who preceded her in death in 2003.

Susie is survived by her sons, Roger and David (Shannon Miles) Sampson; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; one brother, Rex "Sonny" Olson Jr.; and three grandchildren, Anna Rose Sampson, Spirit Sampson, and one in infancy.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved