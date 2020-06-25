Suzanne T. Krocker
Born: August 5, 1944; in Streator, IL
Died: June 23, 2020; in Bloomington, IL
Suzanne T. "Sue" Krocker, 75, of Streator passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 A.M. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.
Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be Bob Flori, Bruce Scott II, Miguel Mascote, Eric Cook, Tommy Nagle and Ryan Nagle.
She was born August 5, 1944 in Streator the daughter of Thomas and Louise (Sauers) Nagle.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Kay (Santos) Mascote of Streator and Kelly Krocker of Streator; grandchildren, Santos Mascote Jr. of Streator, Monica (Bob) Flori of Bloomington, Bruce Scott II of Streator, Miguel (Mariela) Mascote of Streator and Laura (Eric) Cook of Streator; 9 great grandchildren; a sister, Margaret "Peg" Flahaut; and a brother, Mike (Sherry) Nagle of Streator.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Steven Christopher Krocker and Mark Anthony Krocker in infancy; and a brother, Tom Nagle.
Born and raised in Streator she attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School.
She worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company in the Accounting and Transportation Department for 42 years until her retirement.
She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 25, 2020.