Terence A. Einhaus
Born: February 26, 1961; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 27, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Terence A. "Terry" Einhaus, 59, of Ottawa passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Due to COVID restrictions, private family funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 1. He was buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Terry was born February 26, 1961 in Ottawa to Robert Joseph and Sandra Jean (Neilsen) Einhaus. He married Debra (Helffrich) Alsvig on May 25, 2007 in Ottawa. He worked for the International Brotherhood Boilermakers Local 60. He was a member of the United States Trotting Association, the Indiana Standardbred Association, the Loyal Order of the Moose, and St. Patrick's Church. Terry coached for Ottawa Youth Football and Pony League Baseball.
Terry was appreciated for his many years of coaching and being a great inspiration to his family. He was respected by his coworkers and enjoyed a passion of harness racing. He loved his family time and looked forward to attending the many sporting events. Terry loved making memories with his grandchildren. His smile, jovial personality, and big heart will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; his mother, Sandra; his step-sons, Curt (Meghan) Alsvig and David (Ashley) Alsvig; grandchildren, Jax, Liberty, Kennedy, and Kye Alsvig; brothers, Lester (Tina) Einhaus, Mike (Lori) Einhaus, Duane Einhaus, and Tony Einhaus; sisters, Theresa Poundstone and Debbie (Ken) Knoll; nieces and nephews, Cassandra Einhaus, Austin Einhaus, Tristina Einhaus, Jayonah Einhaus, Chase Einhaus, Trenton Einhaus, Alana Cuchiara, Marie Poundstone, Blake Poundstone, Adam Poundstone, Rachel Einhaus, Dean Einhaus, Shelby Einhaus, Payton Knoll, Cooper Knoll, Bella Knoll, Carson Knoll, and Lindsay Lyon; and great-niece and nephew, Olivia and Levi.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his in-laws, Austin and Therese Helffrich; his grandparents, Lester and Amy Neilson; and his nephew, Ryan Poundstone.
Honorary pallbearers were Lester, Mike, and Tony Einhaus, Ken Knoll, Rob Poundstone, Blake Poundstone, Austin Helffrich, Jr., Tim Helffrich, Curt Alsvig, and David Alsvig.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
