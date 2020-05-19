Terrence McCleary
Born: May 14, 1967
Died: May 14, 2020
Terrence "Terry" McCleary, 53, of Tonica, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 14, 2020 after a battle with cancer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life visitation and funeral mass will be in Holy Family Catholic Church in Oglesby at a later date.
Terry was born in Olney, IL on May 14, 1967 to Jim and June (Hudson) McCleary. He married Tammy Uebinger on June 20, 1987 in Wendelin, IL. He was a Civil Engineer for Illinois Department of Transportation for 17 years. Later along with his wife Tammy, started McCleary Engineering in Peru.
Terry was a member of Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club and Illinois Association of Highway Engineers. He was a boy scout leader and served on the Tonica Fire and Ambulance Department. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Oglesby. Terry was an avid fly fisherman and beer and bourbon connoisseur. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, and woodworking.
Terry is survived by his wife Tammy of Tonica; his mother June McCleary of Ottawa; one son Alec McCleary of Ottawa; one daughter Kelly (Jesse) Rightsell of Terre Haute, IN; two brothers, twin brother Tony (Susan) McCleary of Watertown, MN and Kenny (Audra) McCleary of Austin, TX; mother and father-in-law Fred and Madonna Uebinger of Louisville, IL; sister-in-law Tonya (Scott) Zuber of Ingraham,IL; brother in law Tim (Christine) Uebinger of West Liberty, IL; sister-in-law Tiffany (Kyle) Kuenstler of Noble, IL; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Jim McCleary and two brothers, Gary and Timothy McCleary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.