Terrence Michael Dobberstein
Terrence Michael Dobberstein, age 67, beloved husband of Trina, dear father of Kate, Ben (Sarah) and the late Max, brother of Janet Stewart (Edward), Lois Young (David), Steve Dobberstein, Mark Dobberstein (Doreen) and Rita Lipka (Scott), grandfather (lovingly known as "Pops") of Maddax and Isley.
Trina (Smith) and Terry lived out of state and worked in higher education for many years, but considered the Ottawa area "home". Terry's natural disposition was always happy and calm and he cared about every person he met. In the words of a special friend, "those big hands of his reached far."
A mass and gathering to celebrate life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences at www.bakerfuneralberea.com