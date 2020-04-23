|
|
Terry L. Greenrod
Born: January 25, 1948
Died: April 20, 2020
Terry L. Greenrod of Sheridan passed away peacefully and comfortably at his home April 20, 2020 with his beloved wife Wendy at his side. Terry was born January 25, 1948 in Harrisburg, Illinois to William and Helen Greenrod. He moved to Sheridan, Illinois when he was 2 years old.
Terry graduated from Serena High School, Serena, Illinois, in 1966. Following graduation, Terry went to work as an Operating Engineer with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150, completing the apprenticeship program in 1972. For over 50 years, Terry traveled the world moving dirt, swinging iron and mastering his craft - operating the heavy machines he was born to run! He always appreciated the support he received from his Local 150 brothers and paid back by mentoring many fine young men in his trade.
In August of 1980, Terry married his wife of nearly 40 years, Wendy (Rudnicky) Greenrod. Their years together always brought new adventures. In their travels around the globe, they saw everything from dancing dolphins to delicate butterflies. Wendy and Terry enjoyed time in Florida, California and many destinations in between. They met and befriended many along the way, always returning to their roots in Sheridan. Wendy was his life partner and best friend. They provided one another companionship, peace and comfort throughout their life together. "You're still the one, Red."
Terry was an avid motorcyclist having ridden Triumphs, Hondas and Harleys. He enjoyed many, many miles of wind therapy. When he wasn't on two wheels, he and Wendy felt the wind in their hair from the front seat of his convertible GTO.
Terry was a caring soul and passionate about ensuring all had what they needed for success. He opened his heart to those less fortunate and was always willing to lend a hand.
Terry's was a life well-lived. Special thank you to his good friend, David Bardson, for all of his help and support over the years. And to his hospice team who supported him and Wendy through his last big adventure.
Terry is survived by his wife Wendy (Rudnicky) Greenrod of Sheridan, his family, Krista Love (Aaron McKinney) of Cable, WI; Travis (Denae) Love and their sons Tyce, Turner and Trapper of Ottawa, IL; Shelly (Steven) Swartz of Ottawa, IL; his nephews, Brandon Hamilton of Ottawa, IL, Bailey and Bryce Swartz of Ottawa, IL; his grand-niece, Gidget Hamilton of Deer Lodge, MT; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed by his feline family, Tank, Tink, Alley, Boots and Romeo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Greenrod, his sister-in-law, Jamie Hamilton and his niece Nikki Hamilton.
Those who wish to remember Terry in a special way may direct memorials in his name to The Naplate Park Committee, 2000 West Ottawa Avenue, Ottawa IL 61350.
Arrangements are being handled by Ottawa Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held later in the summer to allow friends and family to gather in his honor.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300