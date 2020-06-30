Terry L. Jennings Jr.
Born: June 25, 1948; in Streator, IL
Died: June 27, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Terry L. Jennings Jr., age 72, of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Private funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Donoho officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Streator with military honors by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Dion Jennings, Dana Jennings, Daniel Jennings, Roger Jennings, Gary Jennings, Trevyn Jennings, Isaac Jennings and Frank Dumke. Honorary pallbearers will be Jaytin, Brayan, and Keltyn Jennings. Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Masonic rites at 6:30 p.m.
Terry was born June 25, 1948 in Streator, the son of Theron Lloyd Jennings and Doris Rhoades. He married Jill L. Kinnison April 17, 1976 in Ottawa. Surviving are his wife, Jill; sons, Dion (Erica) Jennings of Minooka and their children Trevyn, Rylan, Jaytin, Brayan, Keltyn, Dana (Kari) Jennings of Ottawa, and their son Isaac and Daniel Jennings of Paducah, KY; two brothers, Roger (Tina) Jennings and Gary (Marcia) Jennings, all of Bryson City, NC. And also surviving is one great grandson, Vincent. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara Williams, a brother, Gerald Jennings, and two sisters, Debbie Jennings and JoAnne Prusynski.
Terry attended the First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Ottawa Masonic Lodge. He proudly served in the United States Army completing two tours in the Vietnam War. He was retired owner and operator of Rainbow International Restoration. His business was his life and he dearly loved serving others, and making others smile.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Edward Hines Jr., VA Hospital Voluntary Service (135) 5000 South 5th Avenue Hines, IL 60141. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 30, 2020.