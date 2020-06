Terry M. MeglanBorn: December 7, 1953Died: June 6, 2020Terry M. Meglan, 66, of Peru, IL passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.Terry was born December 7, 1953 in Ottawa to Robert and Theresa (Proehl) Meglan. He enjoyed planting, boating, and spending time with his family.He is survived by three children, Todd, Ryan, and Samantha Meglan; two brothers, Jim (Robin) and Ray (Cindy) Meglan; and his sister, Debi (Kenneth) Fessler. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom and Bobby.Memorials may be directed to his family.The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350815-433-0300