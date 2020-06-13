Terry M. Meglan
Terry M. Meglan

Born: December 7, 1953

Died: June 6, 2020

Terry M. Meglan, 66, of Peru, IL passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Terry was born December 7, 1953 in Ottawa to Robert and Theresa (Proehl) Meglan. He enjoyed planting, boating, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three children, Todd, Ryan, and Samantha Meglan; two brothers, Jim (Robin) and Ray (Cindy) Meglan; and his sister, Debi (Kenneth) Fessler. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Tom and Bobby.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
