Thelma L. Crouse
Born: February 28, 1938
Died: April 24, 2020
Thelma L. Crouse, 82, of Seneca, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be private with Reverend Kris Zierke of Our Savior's Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Seneca. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Thelma was born February 28, 1938, in Jasper County, to Ernest and Annie (Hart) Clark. On December 18, 1955, she married Maynard W. Crouse of Newton, IL who survives.
She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca. She was a longtime member of the LaSalle County Home Extension and Delta Theta Tau Sorority. She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress.
She is survived by her husband, Maynard; four children, Peggy (Ed) Chase of McHenry, Janet (Ken) Thompson of Marseilles, David Crouse of Morris, and Danny (Jenifer) Crouse of Moline; eleven grandchildren, Debbie (Joe) Frankiewicz, Susie (Matt) Emery, Erik (Janet), Lisa, and Adam (Breanna) Thompson, Samantha (Kyle) Joerger, Jennifer (Mike) Baxter, Jake (Whitney) Crouse, Mitch (Han) and Matt (Olivia) Kramer, and Donald (Angel) Heimer; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters; and three brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Teresa Crouse; two great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
