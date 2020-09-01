1/1
Theodore Allen Kallas Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Allen Kallas Jr.

Born: January 19, 1972; in Streator, IL

Died: August 28, 2020; in Streator, IL

Theodore Allen "Tedro" Kallas Jr., 48, of Streator passed away suddenly at his home on Friday (August 28, 2020).

A memorial visitation will be held from Noon until 2:00 PM Thursday at the Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home. Casual sports attire is requested by the family.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday at St. Mary's Cemetery in Streator.

He was born on January 19, 1972 in Streator to Theodore Allen & Jerrilynn (Mueller) Kallas Sr.

He is survived by his mother Jerrilynn Kallas of Streator; his father, Theodore Allen Kallas Sr., of Pontiac; a sister, Angela Kallas of Streator; a brother, Rick (Amy) Kallas of Wheaton and his maternal grandmother, Patricia Mueller of Streator.

He was preceded in death by a sister Christina Kallas.

Ted graduated from St. Mary's Grade School and Streator Township High School with the Class of 1990. He graduated from Barber College and owned and operated Tedro's Barber Shop in Streator.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required during the visitation and graveside service.

Online condolences can be left for the family and his video tribute seen at www.winterrowdfh.com

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hagi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved