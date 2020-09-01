Theodore Allen Kallas Jr.
Born: January 19, 1972; in Streator, IL
Died: August 28, 2020; in Streator, IL
Theodore Allen "Tedro" Kallas Jr., 48, of Streator passed away suddenly at his home on Friday (August 28, 2020).
A memorial visitation will be held from Noon until 2:00 PM Thursday at the Winterrowd-Hagi Funeral Home. Casual sports attire is requested by the family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday at St. Mary's Cemetery in Streator.
He was born on January 19, 1972 in Streator to Theodore Allen & Jerrilynn (Mueller) Kallas Sr.
He is survived by his mother Jerrilynn Kallas of Streator; his father, Theodore Allen Kallas Sr., of Pontiac; a sister, Angela Kallas of Streator; a brother, Rick (Amy) Kallas of Wheaton and his maternal grandmother, Patricia Mueller of Streator.
He was preceded in death by a sister Christina Kallas.
Ted graduated from St. Mary's Grade School and Streator Township High School with the Class of 1990. He graduated from Barber College and owned and operated Tedro's Barber Shop in Streator.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required during the visitation and graveside service.
Online condolences can be left for the family and his video tribute seen at www.winterrowdfh.com
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S. Park St.
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2703