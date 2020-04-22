|
Theodore R. Janke
Born: July 17, 1963
Died: April, 18, 2020
Theodore "Ted" R. Janke, Jr., 56, of Marseilles, passed away Saturday, April, 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Seal-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ted was born July 17, 1963, in Streator, to Theodore R. Sr. and Rita (Jones) Janke. In 1989, he married Teena Bell of Ottawa who survives.
Ted was employed as a construction site supervisor until his retirement. He enjoyed camping with his family and especially golf cart rides with his grandchildren. Ted was an outgoing, fun loving person who could always put a smile on your face, and he never knew a stranger.
Ted is survived by his wife, Teena; one son, Andrew (Heather) Janke of Ottawa; two grandchildren, Paige and Jacob Janke; one sister, Mary Shute of Ottawa, and one brother, Jody (Laural) Janke of Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Edward Janke; and two sisters, Lura Schoenfeld and Connie Leigh.
