My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Alleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Alleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Alleman Obituary
Theresa M. Alleman

Born: January 25, 1938; in Standard, IL

Died: March 26, 2020; in Princeton, IL

Theresa M. Alleman, 82, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Aperion Care in Princeton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Theresa was born January 25, 1938 in Standard, IL, to George and Desola ?Dee? (Biagini) Tonioni. She married John Alleman on October 18, 1974 in Ottawa; he passed away January 4, 2014.

Theresa owned the Ottawa Greenhouse for many years. She loved to cook, especially for her family and friends. Theresa was a lover of all animals and had many special dogs in her lifetime. She was a kind and caring mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Ron) Martin of Hennepin; three grandsons, Reese (Kate) Churney of Cheyenne, WY, Todd (Desiree) Martin of Bosie, ID, and Tim Martin of Ottawa; her extremely special friend, John Jenkins, and their dog, Gracie; her sister, Cindy (Brian) Spelich of Oglesby; her brother Joe (Lavon) Tonioni, Sr. of Naperville; her friend and sister-in-law, Toni Ross of Standard; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one son, Kenny in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Safe House Animal Rescue League; PO Box 193, Mendota, IL, 61342. It would be greatly appreciated due to her love of animals.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -