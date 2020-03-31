|
Theresa M. Alleman
Born: January 25, 1938; in Standard, IL
Died: March 26, 2020; in Princeton, IL
Theresa M. Alleman, 82, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Aperion Care in Princeton.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Theresa was born January 25, 1938 in Standard, IL, to George and Desola ?Dee? (Biagini) Tonioni. She married John Alleman on October 18, 1974 in Ottawa; he passed away January 4, 2014.
Theresa owned the Ottawa Greenhouse for many years. She loved to cook, especially for her family and friends. Theresa was a lover of all animals and had many special dogs in her lifetime. She was a kind and caring mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Ron) Martin of Hennepin; three grandsons, Reese (Kate) Churney of Cheyenne, WY, Todd (Desiree) Martin of Bosie, ID, and Tim Martin of Ottawa; her extremely special friend, John Jenkins, and their dog, Gracie; her sister, Cindy (Brian) Spelich of Oglesby; her brother Joe (Lavon) Tonioni, Sr. of Naperville; her friend and sister-in-law, Toni Ross of Standard; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one son, Kenny in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Safe House Animal Rescue League; PO Box 193, Mendota, IL, 61342. It would be greatly appreciated due to her love of animals.
