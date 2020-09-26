Thomas A. Dawson
Born: November 1, 1956; in Streator, IL
Died: September 22, 2020; in Flanagan, IL
Thomas A. Dawson, 63, of Streator passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Center in Flanagan, Illinois.
No services will be held at this time. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Family members will serve as pallbearers. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born November 1, 1956 in Streator he was the son of John F. and Ronelva (Shaw) Dawson.
During most of his lifetime Tom lived at the Streator Unlimited Inc. group homes and worked in their workshop in Streator.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Terry Novotney) Mills of Morris; a brother, James M. (Susan) Dawson of Lansing; a sister in law, Mary Ann Dawson of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John "Jack" and Daniel Dawson; a sister, Sally Marshall and a niece in infancy, Julie Dawson.
Tom was such a special young man. He never knew a stranger, loved to be with family and friends, listening to music or watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
He attended local grade schools and graduated from Streator High School. He was also a member of Immaculate Conception Church through the years.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Streator Unlimited or the Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Center.
