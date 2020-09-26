1/1
Thomas A. Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Dawson

Born: November 1, 1956; in Streator, IL

Died: September 22, 2020; in Flanagan, IL

Thomas A. Dawson, 63, of Streator passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Center in Flanagan, Illinois.

No services will be held at this time. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Family members will serve as pallbearers. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Born November 1, 1956 in Streator he was the son of John F. and Ronelva (Shaw) Dawson.

During most of his lifetime Tom lived at the Streator Unlimited Inc. group homes and worked in their workshop in Streator.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Terry Novotney) Mills of Morris; a brother, James M. (Susan) Dawson of Lansing; a sister in law, Mary Ann Dawson of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John "Jack" and Daniel Dawson; a sister, Sally Marshall and a niece in infancy, Julie Dawson.

Tom was such a special young man. He never knew a stranger, loved to be with family and friends, listening to music or watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.

He attended local grade schools and graduated from Streator High School. He was also a member of Immaculate Conception Church through the years.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Streator Unlimited or the Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Center.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved