Thomas A. FergusonBorn: June 21, 1942; StreatorDied: October 6, 2020; BloomingtonBLACKSTONE – Thomas Adam Ferguson, 78, of Blackstone, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home, with cremation rites following services. Burial will be at a later date in Riverview Cemetery.Thomas was born on June 21, 1942 in Streator to Thomas and Elizabeth (Sakol) Ferguson.He married Suzanna Flynn on December 21, 1974. She survives.Also surviving a sister, Debra K. Ferguson of Bloomington, IL; children, Todd (Jaci) Ferguson of Peru, IL, Tara (Chuck) Kraft of Joliet, IL, Reno Pence Jr. of Streator, IL, and Rodney (Becky) Pence of Streator, IL; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Sophia Pence, Sheridan and Payton Ferguson and Austyn, Carrie and Alyssa Kraft; sisters-in-law, Penny L. (James) Callahan, Marlena Flynn-Simmons, and Brenda Flynn; brothers-in-law, John (Peggy) Flynn and Robert Taylor all of Streator; along with several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents; niece, Michele Callahan; and In-laws, Francis and Alice Flynn.Thomas attended Streator grade schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1960.Thomas worked various jobs after high school, including Owens Illinois Glass and retired from Vactor Manufacturing in 2004. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. His hobbies included restoring/working on classic cars and playing golf. He had a love of sports and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, Fighting Illini and college basketball. He also kept up with high school sports. Tom had a love for all animals and rescuing countless strays over the years. Tom loved spending time with his family, dogs and cats. He also enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes.Tom will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Memorials may be made to the Family of Thomas Ferguson.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364 815-672-2703