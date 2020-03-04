|
Thomas C. Adamchak
Born: April 20, 1938
Died: March 1, 2020
Thomas C. Adamchak, 81, of Streator passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at O.S.F. Center for Health - Streator.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator, with Rev. Fr. Simon Taabu, officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Friday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Mr. Adamchak was born April 20, 1938 in Streator the son of John "Yank" and Molly (Minieck) Adamchak. He married June Harbach November 8, 1985 in Streator; his wife of 34 years survives.
Also surviving are sisters, Delores Tuck and Mary "Mitzi" (Richard) Holloway, both of Streator and Nancy Arreguin of Ransom; nieces, nephews and several great nieces and great nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jean Charles and Philippe "Phil" Adamchak; a sister, Vera Zulz; and brothers John, Edward, Daniel, Andrew and William Adamchak. Tom retired from Stan's Rental and Ryg & Stahly Equipment in Ottawa in 2002 where he worked as a diesel engine mechanic, working on Ford, New Holland and Bobcat skid steers and other heavy equipment. He was of Catholic faith.
He attended Streator grade schools, Streator High School and University of Milwaukee.
He served in the US Army for six years, primarily as a weapons specialist, stationed mostly in Europe.
As a teenager he was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and also boxed in the military where he was undefeated.
As one of a five member trap shooting team, they won the state championship. As an individual shooter, Tom placed second in the national championship.
He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. Tom loved the outdoors, his favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, hiking, traveling and visiting historical sites. Above all activities he loved being out on the lake in his boat fishing with his wife.
Tom was always moving and tried to be "upbeat" he loved telling stories and jokes and loved to hear a good joke in return he always said "Life is too short, you have to enjoy yourself". He was always ready to help a friend. He dearly loved his wife, family friends and neighbors.
Tom always had a special place in his heart for animals and children and hated to see them suffer any illness or injury.
