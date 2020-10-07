Thomas C. Thompson
Born: April 6th, 1927; in Chenoa, IL
Died: October 5, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Thomas C. Thompson, 93, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 9 at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Gary Caster officiating at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tom Hallam, Rob Snook, Shane Hallam, Matt Haage, Paul Snook, Scott Siebert, Jesse Burkhead, and John Cook.
Tom was born April 6th, 1927 in Chenoa, Illinois to Thomas and Myrtle (Wilkens) Thompson. He was united in holy matrimony to Margaret Mohkovic on October 15th, 1949 at St. Patrick's Church in Ottawa. Together they lived hand in hand for 71 years, residing in Hazel Crest, Illinois and coming home to Ottawa after they retired. Tom first met Margaret at the roller rink and he loved to tell people that they've been going round and round ever since! He cherished time eating out with his bride and taking long rides together. They enjoyed 23 winters as snowbirds in Bradenton, Florida where they enjoyed golfing, walking the beach, playing games and time spent with friends.
Tom was a man of integrity. He was patient and a hard worker. He was quick witted and always had the waitresses, nurses, and people around him smiling. He loved to share stories about work and golf. Tom retired from Ingersoll Products, a Division of Borg-Warner Corporation in Chicago after 21 years as a supervisor. Tom was an avid golfer and was a member at the Prestwick Country Club in Frankfort, Illinois and Pine Hills Golf Club in Ottawa for the past 22 years. He could be found weekly on the golf course and often enjoyed a drink with friends after. He loved teaching golf to his nephews and anyone that would listen. Tom's greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends. He was forever present at every family function and event! His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donors choice. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.