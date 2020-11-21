Thomas Daniel Cassidy



Born: December 11, 1956



Died: October 23, 2020



Thomas Daniel Cassidy, 63 of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife and stepdaughter by his side. Tom had courageously battled MS for many years and sadly, it claimed his life much too soon.



Tom was born and raised in Ottawa, Illinois where he graduated from Ottawa High School. There he played basketball and was captain of the varsity basketball team his senior year. He then attended and graduated from Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, Illinois. There he was a member of the varsity basketball team and captain as well. He was employed at Stepan Company, Northfield Illinois where he was Director of Polymer Platform Management. He retired from Stepan after being employed there for 33 years.



Tom met the love of his life Cynthia Lynn Fasulo (Anderson) in 1995 and married that year. They were married for 25 wonderful years. Tom & Cindy moved to Florida after his retirement from Stepan Company.



Tom was deeply loved and a loyal friend to many. Despite all of the challenges he faced from MS over the years, he always had time to help anyone in need. He was always ready to listen, and had a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Tom was an avid sports fan. He loved Notre Dame Football, Green Bay Packers, Chicago White Sox and golf.



Tom is survived by Cindy, his loving wife of 25 years; his children, Kevin (Chelsea) Cassidy of Madison, WI., Michael Cassidy of Evanston, IL, Joseph (Beth) Cassidy of Lake Zurich, IL, and stepdaughter, Janelle (Eddy) Lopez of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He also leaves a sister, Constance O'Brien of Chicago, IL, his brother Michael Cassidy of Naperville, IL., sister-in-law, Lynn (John) Cassidy of Menomonee Falls, WI. and his grandchildren, Braylon and Lilyana Lopez and Hannah and Owen Cassidy. Also, several nieces and nephews that he loved very much. Tom was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Kevin Cassidy and his parents Jack and Barbara Cassidy. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Boynton Beach, FL, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Muscular Sclerosis Society.





