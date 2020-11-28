1/1
Thomas E. Coughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Coughlin

Born: August 28, 1945; Streator

Died: November 25, 2020; Streator

Thomas E. Coughlin, 75, of Ransom passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 5:31 P.M. at O.S.F. Center for Health –Streator.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom.  Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom. Burial will be in St. Patrick?s Cemetery, Ransom. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandson, Nolan Coughlin; and good friends, Jim Mazak, Randy Baumrucker and Bob "Willy" Williamson. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Born August 28, 1945 in Streator he was the son of Norbert and Leona (Connor) Coughlin. He married Judith A. Corcoran on October 22, 1966 at St. Patrick's Church in Ransom.

He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Coughlin of Ransom; a son, Brad (Leslie) Coughlin of Ransom; and a grandson, Nolan Coughlin of Ransom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Erin Elizabeth Coughlin; and a sister, Peg Renner.

Tom attended Sunbury Grade School and later St. Mary's Grade School in Streator. He graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1963.  He worked through the years for Alumax for 25 years until their closure. He then worked for BWD in Ottawa and moved to the Ottawa Courthouse where he worked as a Bailiff until his retirement He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ransom.

Tom enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He was also a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved