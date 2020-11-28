Thomas E. Coughlin
Born: August 28, 1945; Streator
Died: November 25, 2020; Streator
Thomas E. Coughlin, 75, of Ransom passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 5:31 P.M. at O.S.F. Center for Health –Streator.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church, Ransom. Burial will be in St. Patrick?s Cemetery, Ransom. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandson, Nolan Coughlin; and good friends, Jim Mazak, Randy Baumrucker and Bob "Willy" Williamson. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Born August 28, 1945 in Streator he was the son of Norbert and Leona (Connor) Coughlin. He married Judith A. Corcoran on October 22, 1966 at St. Patrick's Church in Ransom.
He is survived by his wife, Judith A. Coughlin of Ransom; a son, Brad (Leslie) Coughlin of Ransom; and a grandson, Nolan Coughlin of Ransom.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Erin Elizabeth Coughlin; and a sister, Peg Renner.
Tom attended Sunbury Grade School and later St. Mary's Grade School in Streator. He graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1963. He worked through the years for Alumax for 25 years until their closure. He then worked for BWD in Ottawa and moved to the Ottawa Courthouse where he worked as a Bailiff until his retirement He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ransom.
Tom enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. He was also a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com
.