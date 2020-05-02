Thomas E. Thompson
Thomas E. Thompson

Thomas E. Thompson, 71, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.


Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.
