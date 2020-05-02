Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Thomas E. Thompson



Thomas E. Thompson, 71, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.





