Thomas E. Thompson
Thomas E. Thompson, 71, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Thomas E. Thompson, 71, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.