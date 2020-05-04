Thomas E. Thompson
Born: March 22, 1949
Died: April 28, 2020
Thomas E. Thompson, 71, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. He will be buried at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Tommy was born on March 22, 1949, in Ottawa, IL, to Earl and Josephine (Schmitt) Thompson. Passionate about helping others on their sobriety journey, he tirelessly worked with the AA of Ottawa, earning the respect of the AA community and everyone whose life he touched. His love of people led him to work at Handy Foods where he never met a stranger. Tommy was a caring and loving soul. His leadership, compassion and friendship will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth and James Thompson; his sister, Jeanne Walden; his nieces, Laura Walden Hollyfield and Maureen Thompson Kammer; and his nephews, Joseph Thompson, Michael Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Andrew Thompson; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in My Web Times on May 4, 2020.