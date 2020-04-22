|
Thomas F. Chalkey
Born: July 6, 1941
Died: April 20, 2020
Thomas F. Chalkey, 78, of Streator passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Dwight.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.
Public services will be held at a later date.
Born July 6, 1941 in Streator, he was the son of the late Albert and Beatrice (Crawford) Chalkey.
He is survived by a brother, William "Mick" Chalkey of Streator; sisters; Margaret Yanek of Overland Park, Kansas and Nancy (Richard) Battershell of Streator; sisters-in-law, Cindy Chalkey of Streator and Shirley Chalkey of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert (Bob), John Richard (Dick) and Terrance (Terry) Chalkey; a sister, Katherine Baumgardner; a nephew, David Chalkey and great nephew Mathew Chalkey.
A Streator resident all his life, Tommy completed his education at St. Stephen's Grade School and was a member of St. Stephen's Church. Tommy liked the past and current histories of Streator.
He remembered many facts about them with his incredible memory. He enjoyed sharing that news with family, friends, and all he encountered on his long walks and visits around town.
He will be remembered by his siblings and nieces and nephews as the best playmate around. He was loyal, responsible, yet fun, and always welcoming a visitor. He belonged to a large, loving and faith filled family. He will be missed by all.
Memorials may be directed to the .
