Thomas Hammen
Thomas Hammen

Born: September 28, 1952; Streator

Died: November 24, 2020; Peoria

Tom "Russ" Hammen, 68 of Peoria, formerly of Michigan and Streator, IL, passed away Tuesday (November 24, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

A graveside service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator, with Fr. Ryan Mattingly officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, facial coverings are required, and social distancing standards will be followed. Memorial contributions can be made in Tom Hammen's name to Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network by going to their website: https://www.giftofhope.org

Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tom was born and raised in Streator September 28, 1952 in Streator, a son of Thomas and Barbara Kosley Hammen. He attended St. Mary's grade school in Streator and Streator Twp High School. He graduated from Illinois State University with an Industrial Technology degree and went on to obtain Master degrees in Industrial Technology and Business.

After schooling, he served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne division, and later in the National Guard where he obtained the rank of Major. He worked in automotive and aerospace engineering, spending most of his career in Michigan.

Tom was of the Catholic faith. He loved building and fixing things, hunting and fishing, flying, cars, baseball and going to Cedar Point Amusement Park. Most importantly, Tom was so proud to be a grandfather.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tara Hammen-Bantjes and J. Michael Bantjes of Rochester, MI; beloved grandchildren, Bryce and Brielle Bantjes; a sister, Sue Boyd of Glasford; and a brother, Michael "Mike" Hammen of Grandville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator 815-672-2420


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
