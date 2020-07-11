1/1
Thomas Massey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Massey

Born: December 6, 1947

Died: July 8, 2020

Thomas Massey, 72, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Ottawa, surrounded by his family.

Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa with the Rev. Gary Castor, of the Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Full Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 33 Veteran's Group Honor Guard. The Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa has been entrusted with arrangements.

He was born on December 6, 1947 in Streator to Leroy and Roseanne (Gutilla) Massey. He was a veteran of the US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War Era. He was a welder at Caterpillar in Aurora.

He is survived by three children Mary Kay (Robert) Heiser-Partridge, of Ottawa, Thomas (Daylyn) Massey, Jr., of Ottawa, and a step-daughter, Nicole (Matt) Purifoy, of Grand Ridge, nine grandchildren, Joshua, Madison, Brandon, Trevor, Kole, Alyssa, Kai, Hazen, and Ashlynn, and a brother Steve (Marilyn) Massey, of Streator.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, his parents, and a brother James Massey.

Memorials may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved