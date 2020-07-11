Thomas Massey
Born: December 6, 1947
Died: July 8, 2020
Thomas Massey, 72, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Ottawa, surrounded by his family.
Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa with the Rev. Gary Castor, of the Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Full Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 33 Veteran's Group Honor Guard. The Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa has been entrusted with arrangements.
He was born on December 6, 1947 in Streator to Leroy and Roseanne (Gutilla) Massey. He was a veteran of the US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War Era. He was a welder at Caterpillar in Aurora.
He is survived by three children Mary Kay (Robert) Heiser-Partridge, of Ottawa, Thomas (Daylyn) Massey, Jr., of Ottawa, and a step-daughter, Nicole (Matt) Purifoy, of Grand Ridge, nine grandchildren, Joshua, Madison, Brandon, Trevor, Kole, Alyssa, Kai, Hazen, and Ashlynn, and a brother Steve (Marilyn) Massey, of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, his parents, and a brother James Massey.
Memorials may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
