Thomas Pomeranke
Born: April 27, 1937; in Wenona, IL
Died: October 25, 2020; in Kankakee, IL
Thomas Pomeranke, 83, of Saint Anne, IL, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Riverside Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.
Cremation rites have been accorded to the Ottawa Funeral Home.
Thomas was born April 27, 1937, in Wenona, IL, to Adolf and Amelia (Eubler) Pomeranke. He married Victoria Sandor in 1967 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ottawa.
He was a veteran of the air force where he was stationed around the west coast. When he retired from the military, he worked as a Air Traffic Controller. In his free time, he liked to play cards.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joann Salata.
