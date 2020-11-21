Timothy M. Sullivan
Born: January 25, 1953; Streator, IL
Died: November 10, 2020; Bloomington, IL
Timothy M. Sullivan, 67, of Streator passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington. Due to the Covid 19 Coronavirus the services for Tim will be private.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be his sons, Michael and Jimmy Sullivan; brothers, Thomas and James Sullivan; and brother in laws, Michael and Richard Donnelly.
Born January 25, 1953 in Streator he was the son of Thomas and Marjorie (Webb) Sullivan. He married Kathleen Donnelly on May 10, 1975 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator. She survives in Streator.
He is survived by sons, Michael (Alejandra) Sullivan of Plainfield and Jimmy (Nicole) Sullivan of Ottawa; grandchildren, Gabriel, Eliana, Melina, Graham and Amelia Sullivan; his mother, Marjorie Sullivan of Ottawa; a sister, Mary Malek of Streator; brothers, Thomas (Elizabeth) Sullivan of Varna and James (Kathy) Sullivan of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his mother and father in laws, Eugene and Margaret Donnelly.
Born and raised in Streator he graduated from Marquette High School in the class of 1971. He later attended Illinois Valley Community College and earned a degree in Criminal Justice.
Tim worked for the Lockport Police Department from 1974-1977. He later became a Streator Police Officer from 1977 until his retirement in 2005. After his retirement from the Police Department he worked for 15 years for Flowers Plus.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, the Illinois Police Association and the Fraternal Order of the Police.
Tim loved gardening, taking care of his yard and feeding the birds. He took great pride in his yard and decorating his front porch for all the seasons and holidays. He also enjoyed whittling and could whittle a mean walking stick. He had a great spirit and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com