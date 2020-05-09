Or Copy this URL to Share

Tonya Jo Jennings



Tonya Jo Jennings, 49, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Aperion Care.



A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.





