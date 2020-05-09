Tonya Jo Jennings
Tonya Jo Jennings

Tonya Jo Jennings, 49, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Aperion Care.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published in My Web Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
