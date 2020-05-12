Tonya Jo Jennings
Born: March 14, 1971; in Ottawa; IL
Died: May 8, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Tonya Jo Jennings, 49, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tonya was born on March 14, 1971, in Ottawa, to Earl Jennings Jr. and Rachel (Farmer) Pamatto. She was a lifelong member of the Nazarene Church in Marseilles.
Tonya was the world's largest Elvis fan and had a large memorabilia collection. Her new love turned into Craig Wayne Boyd, and she was able to attend 2 concerts. Tonya loved to spend time with family and friends but considered everyone family. She also loved going out to eat. In 1973, she started her lifelong medical battle at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which she had always supported. She continued her adult fight with help from Loyola Medical University in Maywood Il, where they said her fighting warrior spirit and "straight forward attitude" has blessed them through the years.
Tonya is survived by her father, Earl (Sharon) Jennings Jr. of Marseilles; her mother, Rachel (Louis) Pomatto of Ina, IL; one brother, Tim (Tammy) Jennings of Rochelle, two stepbrothers, James (Kelly) Coffey of Seneca and Sean Guy of Marseilles; three stepsisters, Pamela (Greg) Budnick of Ottawa, Lori (Brent) Dite of Morris, and Angie (Jeff) Phelps of Morris; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Tonya was preceded in death by grandparents, Mary Lee Callahan and Gilbert and Yvonne Farmer; one stepbrother, Mike Coffey; and one brother in infancy, Terry Lee Jennings.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:
https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in My Web Times on May 12, 2020.