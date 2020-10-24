Trevor W. Till
Born: February 6, 2002; Morris
Died: October 21, 2020; Champaign
MAZON – Trevor W. Till, 18, of Mazon, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois.
He was born February 6, 2002 in Morris, the son of Robert Till and Lisa Moore.
He is survived by his parents, Robert (Diane) Till and Lisa (H.J. Morganflash) Moore; two brothers, Robert (Merry Tu) Till of San Francisco, CA, and Zachary Till of Eagle Point, Oregon; two sisters, Ryan Till and Aimee Till, both of Chicago; a stepbrother, Rob Twohill of Racine, Wisconsin, and a stepsister, Darby Morganflash, of Ottawa, IL. Also survived by his maternal grandfather, William Moore; aunts and uncles, Billy (Godmother, Judy) Moore, Lenny (Jackie) Moore, Kelly (Mike) Bandyk, and Ray (Sue) Till; his Godmother, Michele Arnold; stepgrandparents, Marilyn Krell and Harvey Lazar, and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lenora Moore; his paternal grandparents, Raymond (June) Till, and his step grandmother, Jean Morganflash.
Trevor was raised and educated in Mazon and Seneca, graduating from Seneca High School with the Class of 2020. He was President of his high school student body and the National Honor Society. Trevor was a drum major and won the role of lead male in the musical The Music Man. He also enjoyed cross country and track where he excelled as a pole vaulter. He was captain on the speech team and a member of numerous clubs and organizations. Known as Mr. Irish, Trevor loved, appreciated and left his mark with educators throughout all of his years.
We will never forget the love he had for his three Pugs: Spaz, Reece's, and Pork Chop.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 from noon until 6 p.m., at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A celebration of Trevor's life will be held at 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, located at 300 E. Union Street in Seneca, IL, officiated by Pastor Kris Zierke.
Memorial contributions may be made in Trevor's name to Seneca High School, where a scholarship fund will be established.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.