Troy J. Krebsbach

Born: June 6, 1962

Died: May 2, 2020

Troy J. Krebsbach, 57, of Peoria, formerly of Lenore, died May 2, 2020 in his home.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Lenore with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Friends and family are all invited to attend. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting his family.

Troy was born in Wessington, SD on June 6, 1962 to Joseph and Violet (Presser) Krebsbach. He enjoyed riding his dirt bikes and snowmobiling.

Troy is survived by his mother and step-father Violet (Dale) Vogel of Tonica; two sons, Brad (Kristine) Krebsbach of Streator and Mark Krebsbach of Streator; two brothers, Tracy (Sharon Broers) Krebsbach of Peru and Joel (Bonnie Pondinas) Krebsbach of La Salle; two sisters, Deborah Gallup of La Salle and Terrie (Joe) Carsten of St. Paul, TX; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Krebsbach in 1973, his grandparents and a nephew Joseph Krebsbach.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com


Published in My Web Times on May 5, 2020.
