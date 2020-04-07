My Web Times Obituaries
Troy Joseph Hill

Troy Joseph Hill Obituary
Troy Joseph Hill

Born: January 11, 1963; in Ottawa, IL

Died: April 2, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Troy Joseph Hill, 57, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Private family services have been held. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Troy was born January 11, 1963 in Ottawa to Bert and Nancy (Yates) Hill. He married Tammy (Neeley) Hill on August 4, 2000 in Ottawa.

Troy attended Ottawa High School and graduated from Lafayette High School. He then attended Thomas Jefferson College in Virginia for four years. Troy was a member of the Marseilles Laborers Union Local 393 and retired August 1, 2016. He also owned T.J.'s Bowl and Kettle restaurant in Naplate for five years. He was quick-witted and enjoyed fishing, swimming, and hanging out in the hammock. He especially loved camping with his grandson, Nicky and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy; his daughter, Bonnie (Justin Farmer) Neeley; his grandson, Nicky Farmer; and his mother, Nancy Hill. He was preceded in death by his father, Bert; his grandparents, Ralph (Lucille) Hill, Ernest Yates, Dorothy (William "Bill") Cusick; and his uncle, Ernest "Bud" Yates.

Memorials may be directed to his family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

