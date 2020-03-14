Home

POWERED BY

Usman Shaikh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Usman Shaikh Obituary
Usman Shaikh

Born: February 18, 1935; in Burma

Died: March 6, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Usman Shaikh, 85, of Ottawa, passed away in the afternoon of March 6, 2020 at Pleasant View in Ottawa.

Private services were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and arrangements were through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Usman was born on February 18, 1935 in Burma. He was a US Army Veteran. Usman married Judith Binfield on January 18, 1972 in London, England. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Engineering at the Indiana Institute of Technology. He also earned the designation of P.E., Professional Engineer, and worked as a civil engineer for over 40 years.

Usman is survived by his wife, Judith, two children, Adam (Julie) Shaikh, of Des Moines, IA, and Zora (Peter) Waldeck, of Minneapolis, MN, and two grandchildren Henry and Timothy Waldeck.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Usman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -