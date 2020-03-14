|
Usman Shaikh
Born: February 18, 1935; in Burma
Died: March 6, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Usman Shaikh, 85, of Ottawa, passed away in the afternoon of March 6, 2020 at Pleasant View in Ottawa.
Private services were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and arrangements were through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Usman was born on February 18, 1935 in Burma. He was a US Army Veteran. Usman married Judith Binfield on January 18, 1972 in London, England. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Engineering at the Indiana Institute of Technology. He also earned the designation of P.E., Professional Engineer, and worked as a civil engineer for over 40 years.
Usman is survived by his wife, Judith, two children, Adam (Julie) Shaikh, of Des Moines, IA, and Zora (Peter) Waldeck, of Minneapolis, MN, and two grandchildren Henry and Timothy Waldeck.