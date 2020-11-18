Venzeno A. Ligori
Born: July 31, 1937; in Streator, IL
Died: November 14, 2020; in Bloomington, IL
Venzeno "Jim" A. Ligori, 83 of Streator passed away Saturday November 14, 2020 at Bromenn Hospital, Bloomington.
Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held Friday from 3 - 6 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday at 6 PM at the funeral home with his great-nephew Paul Webster officiating and social distancing being followed and masks being worn.
Jim was born on July 31, 1937 in Streator to Frank and Jeanette (Ingles) Ligori. He married Sharon Gaefcke on September 19, 1964. She survives.
Also surviving are son, James E. (Paula) Ligori of Streator, daughter, Jeanette (Mike) Hendrickson of Chippewa Falls, WI, grandsons, Dalton (Jordan Smith) Ligori of Streator and Parker Ligori of Streator, granddaughters, Annika and Elissa Hendrickson, great-granddaughter Mia Ligori, god son Keith Kocek, brother, Mick (Sandy) Ligori of Streator, sister, Delores Tattersall of Streator, his mother-in-law, Lorraine Gaefcke of Streator, sisters-in-law, Fran Ligori of N. Carolina, Sally Vogel of Streator and Anna (Gary) Gernentz of Normal, brother-in-law, Dan (Pam) Gaefcke of Ocala, FL and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Clifford and sisters, Betty Holocker and Jean Voytko.
Jim attended the McKinley and Grant Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1956. He served in the US Army from 1962 until 1966. Jim was co- owner of the Ligori Auto Wrecking for many years. He was a member of the Marshall County Sportsman Club and the Streator Eagles.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his name.
