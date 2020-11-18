1/1
Venzeno A. Ligori
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Venzeno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Venzeno A. Ligori

Born: July 31, 1937; in Streator, IL

Died: November 14, 2020; in Bloomington, IL

Venzeno "Jim" A. Ligori, 83 of Streator passed away Saturday November 14, 2020 at Bromenn Hospital, Bloomington.

Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held Friday from 3 - 6 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday at 6 PM at the funeral home with his great-nephew Paul Webster officiating and social distancing being followed and masks being worn.

Jim was born on July 31, 1937 in Streator to Frank and Jeanette (Ingles) Ligori. He married Sharon Gaefcke on September 19, 1964. She survives.

Also surviving are son, James E. (Paula) Ligori of Streator, daughter, Jeanette (Mike) Hendrickson of Chippewa Falls, WI, grandsons, Dalton (Jordan Smith) Ligori of Streator and Parker Ligori of Streator, granddaughters, Annika and Elissa Hendrickson, great-granddaughter Mia Ligori, god son Keith Kocek, brother, Mick (Sandy) Ligori of Streator, sister, Delores Tattersall of Streator, his mother-in-law, Lorraine Gaefcke of Streator, sisters-in-law, Fran Ligori of N. Carolina, Sally Vogel of Streator and Anna (Gary) Gernentz of Normal, brother-in-law, Dan (Pam) Gaefcke of Ocala, FL and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Clifford and sisters, Betty Holocker and Jean Voytko.

Jim attended the McKinley and Grant Grade Schools and graduated from Streator High School in 1956. He served in the US Army from 1962 until 1966. Jim was co- owner of the Ligori Auto Wrecking for many years. He was a member of the Marshall County Sportsman Club and the Streator Eagles.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his name.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-6702-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved