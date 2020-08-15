Vernon D. Wilson



Born: May 23, 1941



Died: June 16, 2020



Vernon D. Wilson of Lebanon, Missouri, formally of Ottawa, Ill. passed June 16, 2020.



Vernon was born May 23, 1941 to Theadore and Nillie (McKinny). He graduated from OTHS and enlisted into the Navy. On April 26, 1969 he married Nancy Carrier. They had three daughters Dawn (Steve) Meyer, Susan (Eric) Gibson, Rhonda (Bryan) Miney, eight grandchildren and 5 great granchildren.



He is survived by 3 brothers Daryl, Bob, and Terry, 1 sister Patricia Munari. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy, 4 brothers Johnny, Ronnie, Donald Davis and Gene and a sister Imagene Arwood. Grandchildren Aaron Wilson, Charles and great grandchildren Avery Rosario Money and Briellia Meyer.



Services will be held at Oak Wood Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 22, 2020.





