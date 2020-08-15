1/
Vernon D. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon D. Wilson

Born: May 23, 1941

Died: June 16, 2020

Vernon D. Wilson of Lebanon, Missouri, formally of Ottawa, Ill. passed June 16, 2020.

Vernon was born May 23, 1941 to Theadore and Nillie (McKinny). He graduated from OTHS and enlisted into the Navy. On April 26, 1969 he married Nancy Carrier. They had three daughters Dawn (Steve) Meyer, Susan (Eric) Gibson, Rhonda (Bryan) Miney, eight grandchildren and 5 great granchildren.

He is survived by 3 brothers Daryl, Bob, and Terry, 1 sister Patricia Munari. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy, 4 brothers Johnny, Ronnie, Donald Davis and Gene and a sister Imagene Arwood. Grandchildren Aaron Wilson, Charles and great grandchildren Avery Rosario Money and Briellia Meyer.

Services will be held at Oak Wood Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 22, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved