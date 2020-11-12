1/1
Vernon R. Puetz
1923 - 2020
Vernon R. Puetz

Born: November 21, 1923

Died: November 9, 2020

Vernon R. Puetz, 96, of Streator died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Heritage Health Senior Care in Streator.

Due to the pandemic, the family graveside service at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Leonore, will remain private. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Born November 21, 1923, Vernon was the son of Joseph and Veronica (Heider) Puetz. He married Leona K. Hadley on January 18, 1945 and together they celebrated 72 ½ years of marriage. She preceded him in death on August 8, 2017.

Vernon is survived by a son, Larry (Linda) Puetz of Naperville; two grandchildren, Lauren Puetz of Downers Grove and Aaron Puetz of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; and a sister, Nancy (Russell) Johnson of Florida. Vernon was also preceded in death by a sister, Rita Ickert; and a brother, Floyd Puetz.

Born and raised in Richland Township, Vernon attended St. Peter and Paul Grade School and Lostant High School, where he participated in Future Farmers of America, basketball, and table tennis. He spent his adult life farming in nearby Eagle Township, maintained membership in the Farm Bureau, and was a devoted member of St. Anthony Church and later St. Michael the Archangel Parish.

Over their long marriage, Vernon and Leona traveled the country on their motorcycle, competed on several bowling leagues, and played euchre with their friends.

A memorial video can be viewed at www.solontelford.com.


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
