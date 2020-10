Or Copy this URL to Share

Vickie L. Voytko, 68 of Streator passed away October 6, 2020. Visitation; Sunday from 12noon until 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral on Sunday at 2PM at the funeral home with social distancing being followed and mask being worn. Burial will in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.





