Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Vickie Lynn Bernardini

Vickie Lynn Bernardini Obituary
Vickie Lynn (Lyle) Bernardini

Born: December 21, 1955

Died: April 13, 2020

Vickie Lynn (Lyle) Bernardini, 64, of Ottawa passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Private services are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Vickie was born on December 21, 1955 in Ottawa, to Paul and Margaret (Goetz) Lyle. She married Vince Bernardini, Jr. in December of 1976 at St. Mary's Church in Naplate. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School. Vickie worked at Dr. Libby Kristal at Illinois Valley Eye Institute, and later at Gailey Eye Center in Ottawa.

She is survived by her husband, Vince, a son, Nicholas Ryan Bernardini, of Ottawa, two sisters, Susan (David) Damyen, of Ottawa, and Lori Lyle Kueteman, of Ottawa, 10 nieces and nephews and many good friends.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.

Remember
