Vickie Lynn (Lyle) Bernardini
Born: December 21, 1955
Died: April 13, 2020
Vickie Lynn (Lyle) Bernardini, 64, of Ottawa passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Private services are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Vickie was born on December 21, 1955 in Ottawa, to Paul and Margaret (Goetz) Lyle. She married Vince Bernardini, Jr. in December of 1976 at St. Mary's Church in Naplate. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School. Vickie worked at Dr. Libby Kristal at Illinois Valley Eye Institute, and later at Gailey Eye Center in Ottawa.
She is survived by her husband, Vince, a son, Nicholas Ryan Bernardini, of Ottawa, two sisters, Susan (David) Damyen, of Ottawa, and Lori Lyle Kueteman, of Ottawa, 10 nieces and nephews and many good friends.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.
