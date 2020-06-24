Victor Robinson
Born: June 16, 1967
Died: June 18, 2020
Victor "VJ" Robinson, 53, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home.
A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, June 26 at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 regulations and guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Private family services will be held.
VJ was born June 16, 1967, in Ottawa to Jackie "Blue" Robinson and Dorothy VanHoozer. He married Robey Robinson on April 7, 1995 in Ottawa. VJ was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and especially loved hunting and fishing. He coached the Ottawa Redskins youth football league for 15 years, during which they won several city championships. He also coached Ottawa little league for 10 years, and won the 1996 city championship. VJ was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and poppy, and loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Robey; four children, Samantha Robinson of Ottawa, JJ (Julie) DeBernadi of Wayne, Tyler (Morgan) DeBernardi of Dayton, and Donny DeBernardi of San Diego; seven grandchildren, Jalaya, Dejanell, Ryker, Rylee, Kayla, Lucas, Huck, and two on the way; his mother, Dorothy; and three siblings, Debbie (Kim) LeRette of Ottawa, Steve (Paulina) Ulrich of California, and Diane Listenbee of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his father, Blue.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rich Tipton, Steve Bruck, Jay Quinn, Tom Lenac, Terry Bartolucci, Rocco Paris, Denny Robinson, Aaron Geheber, Carl Dimmick, and Al Ruhland, Jr.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.