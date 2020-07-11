Viola Mae Hicks
Born: July 18, 1934
Died: July 9, 2020
Viola Mae Hicks, age 85, of Sheridan, IL died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born July 18, 1934 the daughter of the late Arthur Charles and Bertha E. nee Austin Dorsett.
Viola was a devoted housewife carrying for her husband and four children.
She is survived by three daughters Deborah Hicks, Diane Hanlon, Eva Savage, a son Steve Hicks, six grandchildren, a sister Alice Newman, a brother John Dorsett, also several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death washer husband Arlis Edward "Satch" Hicks.
Cremation took place followed by inurnment of the cremains at Elerding Cemetery in Sheridan, IL.
Arrangements are entrusted to GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 333 West Church St., Sheridan, IL 60551.
For additional information 815/496-2003 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com