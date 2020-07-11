1/
Viola Mae Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Mae Hicks

Born: July 18, 1934

Died: July 9, 2020

Viola Mae Hicks, age 85, of Sheridan, IL died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born July 18, 1934 the daughter of the late Arthur Charles and Bertha E. nee Austin Dorsett.

Viola was a devoted housewife carrying for her husband and four children.

She is survived by three daughters Deborah Hicks, Diane Hanlon, Eva Savage, a son Steve Hicks, six grandchildren, a sister Alice Newman, a brother John Dorsett, also several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death washer husband Arlis Edward "Satch" Hicks.

Cremation took place followed by inurnment of the cremains at Elerding Cemetery in Sheridan, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 333 West Church St., Sheridan, IL 60551.

For additional information 815/496-2003 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
335 W Church St
Sheridan, IL 60551
(815) 695-5131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved