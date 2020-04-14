|
Violet A. Sheridan
Born: December 11, 1926; in Streator, IL
Died: April 10, 2020; in Streator, IL
Violet A. Sheridan, 93, of Streator passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
A public funeral service and visitation will be held at a later date.
Born December 11, 1926 in Streator she was the daughter of Walter and Erma (Petrotte) Ratliff. She married Joseph J. Sheridan on September 24, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2007.
She is survived by daughters, Valerie (Jim) Lannon of LaSalle, Susan (Ken) Majher of Streator, Peggy (Robert) Wehrman of Blue Springs, Missouri and Regina Sheridan of Streator; sons, Joe Sheridan of Cornell and John Sheridan of Streator; a step daughter, Mary Ann (Bill) Ludke of Las Cruces, New Mexico; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 1 step-great grandchild; a brother, Willard Ratliff; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Phyllis Sheridan; a grandson, Thomas Leamy; sisters, Irene Plymire and Eleanor Petersen; and brothers, Marcus, Vincent and Leonard Ratliff.
She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
As an Air Force wife she made multiple relocations stress free and adventuresome for her family. She was beautiful in body and spirit. Her personality was endearing; a touch of mischief, a sparkle in her eyes, and a ready smile. She put family before her own needs and was a sympathetic listener to anyone in need.
She was devout Catholic, with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother, and instilled in her children, the importance of faith. She found pleasure in painting, playing the organ, and gardening. She was also an avid reader with an inquisitive mind.
Her children will always remember her delicious pies and cookies. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was blessed by her love and tireless devotion.
Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul Society, Streator Unlimited or St. Michael the Archangel Parish.
