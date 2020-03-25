My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Missel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Elizabeth Missel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Elizabeth Missel Obituary
Virginia Elizabeth Missel

Born: September 16, 1925

Died: March 22, 2020

Virginia Elizabeth Missel, 94 of Streator passed away Sunday (March 22, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia was born on September 16, 1925 in Arkansas to Robert H. and Nanney Lee. She married Cecil Missel on March 14, 1945. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2011.

Surviving are children; Dean (Kathy) Missel of Streator, Patricia Bales of Streator, Vernon Missel of Des Plains, Gregory Missel of Streator and Karen (Jorge) Bonilla of Elgin, 19 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Kenneth Dale, daughter Catherine West and Nancy Geiger, grandson Jeffery Bales, brother Robert Lee and sisters Marjorie Gann, Freida Casey and Frankie Radier.

She was a member o f the Central Church of Christ and retired from Owens Illinois Glass.

Memorials may be made in her name to the Central Church of Christ or .

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -