Virginia Elizabeth Missel
Born: September 16, 1925
Died: March 22, 2020
Virginia Elizabeth Missel, 94 of Streator passed away Sunday (March 22, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia was born on September 16, 1925 in Arkansas to Robert H. and Nanney Lee. She married Cecil Missel on March 14, 1945. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2011.
Surviving are children; Dean (Kathy) Missel of Streator, Patricia Bales of Streator, Vernon Missel of Des Plains, Gregory Missel of Streator and Karen (Jorge) Bonilla of Elgin, 19 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Kenneth Dale, daughter Catherine West and Nancy Geiger, grandson Jeffery Bales, brother Robert Lee and sisters Marjorie Gann, Freida Casey and Frankie Radier.
She was a member o f the Central Church of Christ and retired from Owens Illinois Glass.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Central Church of Christ or .
