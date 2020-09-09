1/1
Virginia Lee (Voyles) Farrell
Virginia Lee Farrell

Virginia Lee (Voyles) Farrell, 85, a bartender and factory worker of many years and an Ottawa native, died on the first of September at the age of eighty-five while at home surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be held at 6 pm, Monday, September 7 at Ottawa Funeral Home, with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, prior to services, at the funeral home. She will be buried at Oakwood Memorial Park. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

Virginia was the backbone of her family. Not only was she a genuine one-of-a-kind individual, but she was devoted to doing any and everything for her family and extended family. Family was her main focus of her everyday life. She would tell you like it was but she always made it known that she loved you more than anything. She wanted to know what everybody was doing at all times and if you didn?t know what someone was doing, you better go find out or she will never stop asking you.

Despite always loving on her family, she loved to play cards, listen to music, and dance with her children and grandchildren to classic country music. In her bartending years, everyone knew who she was and looked forward to seeing her. She worked hard for her home and her family while also having a great time and creating life-long friendships in the process.

Virginia married the love of her life, Walter Farrell, when she was twenty-one years old. They had five beautiful children during their marriage and created many memories that are cherished to this day. They divorced later on in life but remained the best of friends until his passing in 2007.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; May and George Voyles; her siblings, Dwayne Voyles, Bill Voyles, Richard Voyles, Juanita Whalen, and Eileen Clark; and her son, Eugene Farrell.

She is survived by her children; Joanne Dyer, Garry Farrell, Terry (Tim) Gaba, David Farrell (Valerie); her sixteen grandchildren; her thirty great grandchildren; her three great-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Pauline Miskell and Raymond Voyles.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
