Virginia M. Porter
Born: July 20, 1928; in Beaver Dam, WI
Died: June 14, 2020; in Pompano Beach, FL
Virginia M. Porter, 91, of Pompano Beach, Florida and formerly of Ransom passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the John Knox Village Retirement Community in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services for Virginia Porter will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born July 20, 1928 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin she was the daughter of Edward and Ida (Happ) Goetsch. She married Floyd G. Porter on June 20, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1987.
She is survived by a son, Gary (Renee` Sember) Porter of Ransom; grandchildren, Adam Porter of Manville, Jeffrey (Chris) Porter of Streator and Amber (Brian ?Zeke?) Zavada of Ransom; great grandchildren, Azlyn, Max, Helena, Shawnee and Quentin Porter; and Leilani, Mya and Malea Zavada.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a sister, Ethel Graczyk.
After High School Virginia attended Secretarial College. After graduation, she went to work for State Farm Insurance in Bloomington. She married Floyd Porter in 1948 and they moved to Ransom in 1955, where they owned and operated C-R Telephone Company. Virginia retired from the telephone company in 1997. She moved to Pompano Beach, Florida in 1998. Over the years she enjoyed several hobbies including wedding invitation decoration, painting, cake decorations, ceramics, quilting, and all kinds of sewing. She especially enjoyed her grandkids, great grandkids and grand dogs and great grand dogs.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 20, 2020.