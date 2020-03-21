My Web Times Obituaries
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Born: February 7, 1930

Died: March 18, 2020

Wallace "Bud" Hougas, 90, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Private family services will be held.

He will be entombed at Oakwood Memorial Park's Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Bud was born February 7, 1930 to Wallace and Catherine (Gretencord) Hougas. He married Lee A. Datti on September 3, 1976.

He was a WWII Army Veteran. He was retired from Libby Owens Ford in Naplate.

He is survived by his wife, Lee; his daughters, Cheryl L. (Jim) O'Brien, and Cathy R. Hetelle; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved Golden Retriever, Rusty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David W. Hougas; and a great-granddaughter.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300
