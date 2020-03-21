|
|
Wallace Hougas
Born: February 7, 1930
Died: March 18, 2020
Wallace "Bud" Hougas, 90, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020.
Private family services will be held.
He will be entombed at Oakwood Memorial Park's Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Bud was born February 7, 1930 to Wallace and Catherine (Gretencord) Hougas. He married Lee A. Datti on September 3, 1976.
He was a WWII Army Veteran. He was retired from Libby Owens Ford in Naplate.
He is survived by his wife, Lee; his daughters, Cheryl L. (Jim) O'Brien, and Cathy R. Hetelle; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved Golden Retriever, Rusty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David W. Hougas; and a great-granddaughter.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at ottawafuneralhome.com
