Walter C. Hood
Walter C. Hood

Born: January 29, 1942

Died: May 16, 2020

Walter C. Hood, 72 formerly of Streator, passed away May 16, 2020 in Hobart, IN.

Life began for Walter C. Hood on January 29, 1942 in Marks, MS. He was the son of Willie and Emma Hood. He married Earnestine Joiner and they resided in Streator, IL for over 50 years. She preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2019.

He retired from Libbey Owens Ford in Naplate, IL after more than 40 years of employment. He was hardworking, loving, giving and a man full of laughs. Humor was his specialty.

He is survived by his children, LaVon (Robert) Thurmond of Fort Worth, TX, Curry Hood Jr. of Streator, IL, Sheila (Reginald) Wade of Merrillville, IN, Walter Hood Jr. and David Hood both of Streator, IL and Francis (Paul) Smith of Peoria, IL; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are siblings, Beatrice Hicks, Ara Gant, Lucy Mae Wilson and Rosie Lee Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his children, Terry, Dale, Emmajean and Linda; and siblings, Emma Martin, Roosevelt Hood, James Hood, Charlie Hood and Roy Hood.

A private memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. Due to the corona virus pandemic, social distancing practices will be followed.


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
