Walter J. Janusz
Born: July 17, 1934; in Chicago
Died: August 6, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Walter J. "Wally" Janusz, 86, of Ottawa passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 11 at Ottawa Funeral Home, with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm, an hour prior to services, at the funeral home.
Wally was born July 17, 1934 in Chicago to Walter Anthony and Loretta (Zazkowski) Janusz. He married Adeline Tarabuta March 4, 1960 in Chicago.
Wally was a proud member of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He retired from Lockport Police Department, after more than 25 years, as a detective. He enjoyed camping, drawing, and building model cars.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Addie; three children, Mark (Pam) Janusz of Ottawa, Linda (Pete) Peterson of Utah, Ron Zawacki of Texas; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his brother, Roger (Carol) Janusz. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Laura; step-son Al Zawacki; and one brother, Brian Janusz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family.
