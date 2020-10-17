1/1
Wanda L. Hale
Wanda L. Hale

Born: August 14, 1938; in Smithland, KY

Died: October 15, 2020; in Streator, IL

Wanda L. Hale, 82 formerly of Cornell passed away Thursday (October 15, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 - 3 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3 PM at the funeral home with social distancing being followed and masks being worn. Cremation rites will follow services.

Wanda was born on August 14, 1938 in Smithland, KY to Clarence and Myrtle (Wadley) Dunning. She married Eber Hale on September 6, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2007.

Surviving are children, Sherri (Ryan) Kalkwarf of Daniel Island, SC, Susan (Kenneth) Straughn of Streator, Shirley (Gerry) Dixon of Camdenton, MO, Sheila (Brett) Burns of Graymont and Alan Hale of Sunrise Beach, MO, also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and a sister Elsie Edwards of Odell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson Benjamin Dixon and granddaughter Reagan Lee Payton, 2 brothers, Bert and Charles Dunning, 4 sisters, Mary Tanner, Pat Clark, Loveda Hjerpe and Linda Puckett.

Lifelong residents of the Streator-Cornell area, Wanda and Eber raised their 5 children together. She spent over 30 years working at Owens Illinois Glass factory and after retiring from Owens, she and her husband spent many wonderful years working for the Cornell School District as custodians and bus drivers. Wanda greatly enjoyed all the many children she met on her bus route and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Memorials may be made to the Cornell Grade School, Cornell American Legion Auxiliary, Cornell Baptist Church or to the donor's choice.

The family wishes to thank everyone at Evergreen Assisted Living and Heritage Healthcare in Streator for the wonderful care for Wanda over the past 5 years.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
